SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.72). Approximately 254,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 824,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.72).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £391.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,128.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

