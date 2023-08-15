Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $394,184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.