SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells $432,967.04 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $432,967.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 361,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $99,541.86.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

