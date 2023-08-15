SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CTO Steve Kosier Sells 2,636 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,636 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $18,557.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,091 shares in the company, valued at $451,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Kosier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Steve Kosier sold 587 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $4,261.62.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

