SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CTO Steve Kosier Sells 2,636 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,636 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $18,557.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,091 shares in the company, valued at $451,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steve Kosier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Steve Kosier sold 587 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $4,261.62.
NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.95.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
