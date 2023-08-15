Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Snail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAL. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Snail has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.