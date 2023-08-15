Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

