Sonen Capital LLC Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE XYL traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,813. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

