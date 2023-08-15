Sonen Capital LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 918,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,019. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

