Souders Financial Advisors Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.86 and its 200 day moving average is $422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

