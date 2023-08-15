Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 214 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,296.52 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,225.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.