SPC Financial Inc. Buys 68 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $500.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.34 and its 200 day moving average is $455.83. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

