SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 554,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

