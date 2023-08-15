SPC Financial Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

IYC stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $862.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

