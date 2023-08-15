SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,801 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Griffon by 2,148.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE GFF opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.77%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

