SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,920. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

