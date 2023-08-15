SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. 765,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,114. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

