Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

