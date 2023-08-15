Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

