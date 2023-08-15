Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,561 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.