Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

