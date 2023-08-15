SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 149,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $196.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SPSC
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.