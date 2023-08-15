SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 149,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $196.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

