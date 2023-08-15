SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $66.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

