Standpoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.7% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,463. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

