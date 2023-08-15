Status Price Tops $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.03 million and $2.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,356,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,336,579.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02497421 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,350,416.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

