StealthGas (GASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%.

GASS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,216. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GASS. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

