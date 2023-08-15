StealthGas (GASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%.
StealthGas Stock Up 1.2 %
GASS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,216. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.
Several research firms have commented on GASS. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
