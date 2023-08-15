Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.93 million and $2.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,152.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00272530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.13 or 0.00785966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00532255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00057253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00118446 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,394,440 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

