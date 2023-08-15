Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stelco

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

TSE:STLC opened at C$42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.