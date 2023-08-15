Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 413,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Stepan by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

