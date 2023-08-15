Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini Sells 3,989 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 693,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 33.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

