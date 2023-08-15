StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

