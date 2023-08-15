StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.21. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

