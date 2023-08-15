StockNews.com Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of BKH opened at $56.92 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

