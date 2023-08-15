StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.05 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $422.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $874,500. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

