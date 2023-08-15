StockNews.com Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Stock Down 1.4 %

IDA stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.