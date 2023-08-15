STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.81 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. STP has a total market capitalization of $86.30 million and $5.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04820851 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,223,539.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

