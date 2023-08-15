Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.04 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.95 or 0.06257627 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,227,413 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

