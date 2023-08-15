Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Financial Analysis

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 216.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.28 $21.10 million $1.33 35.88 Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 0.91 -$1.05 million ($0.17) -33.59

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 72.21%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 19.73% 8.17% 3.04% Summit Hotel Properties -0.27% -0.14% -0.06%

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

