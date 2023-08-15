Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,057,556 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,057,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 1,386,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,376. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

