Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16,086.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 15.46% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.75. 441,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

