Sweat Economy 1-Day Volume Hits $700,469.70 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $53.30 million and $700,469.70 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,570,127,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,785,105,786 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

