Swiss National Bank Has $627.14 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $627,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,375,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,843,254. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5,580.21, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
