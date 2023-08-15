Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $373,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.65. 439,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.