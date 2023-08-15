Swiss National Bank Sells 27,600 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Elevance Health worth $435,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.62. 345,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.27. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.