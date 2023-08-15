Swiss National Bank Sells 677,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,284,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of AT&T worth $544,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in AT&T by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,155,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 885,759 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,812,323 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 243,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 10,178,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,419,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

