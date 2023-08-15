Swiss National Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Booking worth $408,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

BKNG stock traded down $35.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,198.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,552. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,823.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,656.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

