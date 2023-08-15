SWS Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.