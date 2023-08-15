SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 3,458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.