SWS Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

