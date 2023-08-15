Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

