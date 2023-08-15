Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690,689 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 66.9% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $156,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. 915,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $477.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

